Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The Accountant', 'The Birth Of A Nation', 'Deepwater Horizon', And More!

Obviously this is an incredibly important and difficult story to see played out on film. First time filmmaker Nate Parker handles the majority of this film with great respect, beautifully showing us the lives of the people affected by these horrors in some of the most compelling and powerful scenes of the year. There are gorgeous shots and scenes of dialogue scattered throughout this brutal historical drama, but the most impressive aspect ofhas to be the harrowing performances given by everyone in the cast. Each character gets a moments or two that will truly break your heart, and stick with you for a long time after the movie is over. It’s a very powerful and horrifying film.