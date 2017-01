Producer Doesn't Want 'Splinter Cell' Seen As A Video Game Movie

Given how badly things went for UbiSoft last month with, saying that their next attempted adaptation,, won't be like a video game movie is probably the right way to go. Once again they've got a big star attached, this time Tom Hardy who has been on board for quite a while without anything actually moving forward. But producer Basil Iwanyk does have some information on it which he relayed to Collider , and it sounds like they want the focus to be on Hardy and not the game franchise...Yeah, that could work in luring in people who have no interest in author Tom Clancy or the popular Sam Fisher character, but could it alienate others who have been fans since the first game in 2002? The producer goes on to note that a script is ready and waiting for Hardy's approval, but the plan is to try and avoid the same territory as the Bond and Bourne movies. Sadly, he also has an idea about the movie's MPAA rating that fans may not care for...Thoughts? Are you excited to see Tom Hardy in amovie?