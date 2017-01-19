'Powerless' Trailer Show Superhero-like Promise!

ABC's new entry into Superhero TV,, is a seriously intriguing concept but one that had a big chance of simply not working. I mean, it's a superhero show wherein none of the main characters are Superheros, but their angle is genius! DC, taking advantage of that blow-back from's crazy collateral damage has based the show at an insurance company that specializes in protecting the public from the fallout that is bound to occur when meta-humans are involved. Sporting an amazing cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Danny Pudi, and Alan Tudyk, this trailer blows all any reservations I had right out of the water. Genuinely funny and just the right amount of non-parody parody this one has the potential to be a huge hit for the network, and hey if it's not the CW can always just scoop it up. Now that I saw that I'm kind of disappointed that it isn't on CW. I'm not sure how well it would work, and these showrunners clearly know more then me, but it would be cool to see this show tie directly into the DC TV universe. Every week they could address something that happened on the previous week's Flash, Arrow, or Supergirl. In any event they have what looks to be a rock solid base to jump from, I can't wait!I mean really, at this point can't we just say that any DC comics property that is going to TV has to be on the CW and headed by Greg Berlanti?Check out the trailer below,premiers on ABC February 2nd!