1/27/2017
Podcast: Cinema Royale Breaks Down The 2017 Oscar Nominations
Something happened while I was away at Sundance....OH YEAH! THE OSCAR NOMINATIONS!! Cinema Royale will be joined by fellow Critical host, Joanna Langfield of The Movie Minute, to talk about who got in, who got snubbed, who deserves to be there, and who absolutely doesn't! I know a few who don't! What about you?
Does La La Land deserve its record-tying 14 nominations? Will having the most diverse slate of nominees translate to a diverse slate of winners?
