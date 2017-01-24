Oscars 2017: 'La La Land' Scores Record-Tying 14 Nominations, 'Moonlight' & 'Arrival' With 8

As expected, the Academy adoredto record numbers as the Hollywood musical scored 14 Oscars nominations in today's announcements for the 89th Academy Awards. That tiesandfor the most in awards history, and is another feather in the cap of director Damien Chazelle, whose last film, Whiplash, was a surprise Best Picture contender. Although much of the praise has gone to Emma Stone, who found her way into the Best Actress shortlist, Ryan Gosling also earned a nomination for Best Actor.will face a tough and diverse field of competitors for Best Picture. Barry Jenkins', which came away with 8 nominations, looks like fiercest challenger. Other in the field include, and, which officially brings Mel Gibson back into Hollywood's good graces after a decade-long drought.Most of the acting categories went according to plan, with a couple of exceptions. The Best Supporting Actor race, which many expect Mahershala Ali to win for, took an interesting turn with Lucas Hedges' nomination for. So much has been focused on Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams' nominated performances that Hedges has mostly been overlooked. Look out for Isabelle Huppert as the Golden Globe winner found her way into the Best Actress race for the provocative, which was snubbed from the Best Foreign Language film category weeks ago in a shocking move. Oh, and sorry Deadpool fans. Yeah, it did well at some of the less restrictive awards but the Academy shut it out completely. However,got one for Best Makeup.The full list of nominees is below. The Oscars will be announced on February 26th!“Arrival”“Fences”“Hacksaw Ridge”“Hell or High Water”“Hidden Figures”“La La Land”“Lion”“Manchester By The Sea”“Moonlight”Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”Denzel Washington, “Fences”Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By The Sea”Dev Patel, “Lion”Ruth Negga, “Loving”Natalie Portman, “Jackie”Emma Stone, “La La Land”Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”Viola Davis, “Fences”Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”Nicole Kidman, “Lion”Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”“Lion”“Moonlight”“Silence”“La La Land”“Arrival”“Fire At Sea”“I Am Not Your Negro”“Life Animated”“O.J.: Made in America”“13th”Joe Walker, “Arrival”Tom Cross, “La La Land”John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”Joi McMillion, Nat Sanders “Moonlight”Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”“Arrival”“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”“Hail, Caesar!”“La La Land”“Passengers”Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”Hauschka, Dustin O’Halloran, “Lion”Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”Mica Levi, “Jackie”Thomas Newman, “Passengers”“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”) — “La La Land”“Can’t Stop The Feeling” — “Trolls”“City of Stars” — “La La Land”“How Far I’ll Go” — “Moana”“Running” — “Hidden Figures”“The Empty Chair” — “Jim: The James Foley Story”Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Lobster”Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”“Arrival,” Eric Heisserer“Fences,” Arrival“Hidden Figures,” Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder“Lion,” Luke Davies“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins“Kubo and the Two Strings”“Moana”“The Red Turtle”“Zootopia”“My Life As A Zucchini”Australia, “Tanna,” Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directorsDenmark, “Land of Mine,” Martin Zandvliet, directorGermany, “Toni Erdmann,” Maren Ade, directorIran, “The Salesman,” Asghar Farhadi, directorSweden, “A Man Called Ove,” Hannes Holm, director“Arrival”“Deepwater Horizon”“Hacksaw Ridge”“La La Land”“Sully”“Arrival”“Hacksaw Ridge”“La La Land”“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi”“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”“Star Trek Beyond”“Suicide Squad”“A Man Called Ove”“Deepwater Horizon”“Doctor Strange”“Kubo And The Two Strings”“The Jungle Book”“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”“Blind Vaysha”“Borrowed Time”“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”“Pearl”“Piper”“Ennemis Interieurs”“La Femme et le TGV”“Silent Nights”“Sing”“Timecode”“Extremis”“4.1 Miles”“Joe’s Violin”“Watering: My Homeland”“The White Helmets”