Oscars 2017: 'La La Land' Scores Record-Tying 14 Nominations, 'Moonlight' & 'Arrival' With 8

As expected, the Academy adored La La Land to record numbers as the Hollywood musical scored 14 Oscars nominations in today's announcements for the 89th Academy Awards. That ties Titanic and All About Eve for the most in awards history, and is another feather in the cap of director Damien Chazelle, whose last film, Whiplash, was a surprise Best Picture contender. Although much of the praise has gone to Emma Stone, who found her way into the Best Actress shortlist, Ryan Gosling also earned a nomination for Best Actor.
La La Land will face a tough and diverse field of competitors for Best Picture. Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which came away with 8 nominations, looks like fiercest challenger. Other in the field include Fences, Hidden Figures, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Hacksaw Ridge, which officially brings Mel Gibson back into Hollywood's good graces after a decade-long drought.
Most of the acting categories went according to plan, with a couple of exceptions. The Best Supporting Actor race, which many expect Mahershala Ali to win for Moonlight, took an interesting turn with Lucas Hedges' nomination for Manchester by the Sea. So much has been focused on Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams' nominated performances that Hedges has mostly been overlooked. Look out for Isabelle Huppert as the Golden Globe winner found her way into the Best Actress race for the provocative Elle, which was snubbed from the Best Foreign Language film category weeks ago in a shocking move. Oh, and sorry Deadpool fans. Yeah, it did well at some of the less restrictive awards but the Academy shut it out completely. However, Suicide Squad got one for Best Makeup.
The full list of nominees is below. The Oscars will be announced on February 26th!
BEST PICTURE
“Arrival”
“Fences”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Hidden Figures”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester By The Sea”
“Moonlight”
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington, “Fences”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”
Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”
Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By The Sea”
Dev Patel, “Lion”
BEST ACTRESS
Ruth Negga, “Loving”
Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, “Fences”
Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman, “Lion”
Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”
“La La Land”
“Arrival”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“Fire At Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life Animated”
“O.J.: Made in America”
“13th”
BEST EDITING
Joe Walker, “Arrival”
Tom Cross, “La La Land”
John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”
Joi McMillion, Nat Sanders “Moonlight”
Jake Roberts, “Hell or High Water”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land”
“Passengers”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”
Hauschka, Dustin O’Halloran, “Lion”
Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”
Mica Levi, “Jackie”
Thomas Newman, “Passengers”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream”) — “La La Land”
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” — “Trolls”
“City of Stars” — “La La Land”
“How Far I’ll Go” — “Moana”
“Running” — “Hidden Figures”
“The Empty Chair” — “Jim: The James Foley Story”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Lobster”
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”
Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”
Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“Arrival,” Eric Heisserer
“Fences,” Arrival
“Hidden Figures,” Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
“Lion,” Luke Davies
“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia”
“My Life As A Zucchini”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Australia, “Tanna,” Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors
Denmark, “Land of Mine,” Martin Zandvliet, director
Germany, “Toni Erdmann,” Maren Ade, director
Iran, “The Salesman,” Asghar Farhadi, director
Sweden, “A Man Called Ove,” Hannes Holm, director
BEST SOUND EDITING
“Arrival”
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Sully”
BEST SOUND MIXING
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Star Trek Beyond”
“Suicide Squad”
“A Man Called Ove”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“Kubo And The Two Strings”
“The Jungle Book”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Blind Vaysha”
“Borrowed Time”
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
“Pearl”
“Piper”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“Ennemis Interieurs”
“La Femme et le TGV”
“Silent Nights”
“Sing”
“Timecode”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“Extremis”
“4.1 Miles”
“Joe’s Violin”
“Watering: My Homeland”
“The White Helmets”