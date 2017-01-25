Official Trailer for 'My Cousin Rachel' starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin









Check out the trailer below and look for My Cousin Rachel in theaters, July 14th 2017









I'm so glad to see Rachel Weisz back in a starring role, looking at her IMDB page I realize she hasn't slowed down a bit but I feel like I don't see her as much any more.is an adaptation of a mystery novel published in 1951 by British author Daphne du Maurier in which the protagonist Phillip becomes all sorts of messed up by falling in love with his cousin while trying to uncover her duplicitous nature. Cousin-lovin' and intrigue!? I'm in! Seriously though, before you judge,is one of the most popular TV shows of all time and features these themes prominently.The film, which was adapted and directed by Roger Michell is absolutely beautiful from the shots given to us here, Michell's style is really the star of this trailer highlighting a gorgeous English countryside and some very dark, gothic feeling moments. Starring one of Hollywood's hottest commodities at the moment, Sam Clafin () and the aforementioned a-lister Rachel Weisz we can be sure performance quality won't be an issue, shades of which are hinted at in this preview.