Obi-Wan Faces An Old Foe In Trailer For 'Star Wars Rebels' Season 3

Oh boy, I CAN NOT WAIT forto return for the second half of season 3. I've been consistently amazed at all of the new twists this series has been able to take while building upon and strengthening thecontinuity. We'll see even more of that when Forest Whitaker arrives to voice's Saw Gerrera, but there are loads more surprises for longtime fans, including an epic rematch fromThe midseason premiere's new trailer heralds the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi, who at this point is still in hiding after Emperor Palpatine betrayed the Jedi by issuing Order 66. And with his old nemesis always lurking around on the show it looks like we're going to get to see these old foes go at it one more time. Also, Admiral Thrawn is still on the hunt, and we even get an appearance by Mon Mothma, who is beginning to form the Rebel Alliance we all know and love. You know it's serious whenever Mothma shows up.returns to Disney XD on Saturday, January 7th with the two-part "Ghosts of Geonosis".