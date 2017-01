Now We Know What A24's Mystery Sci-Fi Film Is

Remember last week when prestige distributor A24 dropped that mystery teaser with no clear indication of what it was? It looked like some kind of sci-fi feature, possibly something fromdirector Shane Carruth with its slick, futuristic visuals. Well now we know exactly what it is, and no, it's not a feature of any kind. Instead it's a short film that will be headed to Sundance this week.Some of The Film Stage 's sharp readers have figured out, based on stills and set images, the film is actually, a 14-minute short from directors Jonathan Minard and Scott Rashap. Scored by Brian McComber () and shot by DP Matt Mitchell, the Japanese film (with English subtitles) tells how “an infant’s life is transformed by a new technology", which definitely gels with the footage we saw.A i Kiyono, Yasu Suzuki, Tatsuo Ichikawa, Tsukasa Kondo, John Mullen, and Tamara Hickey star.Here's a more complete synopsis:Disappointed? Don't be. That A24 is putting this much effort into promoting the film means they have big plans. Remember, they are the same folks who gave usa couple of years ago, and I wouldn't be surprised ifgot a feature-length expansion.