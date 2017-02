Nicole Kidman Joins 'Aquaman' Cast, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Takes Villain Role

This whole thing with Ben Affleck backing out of directinghas caused a rift in the DCU, so it's good to get some positive casting news about a different Warner Bros. superhero film. Nicole Kidman and's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are the latest to join thecast in two very important roles.Kidman, who is currently an Oscar nominee for her role in, is in early talks to play Aquaman's mother Atlanna, while Abdul-Mateen is the hero's nemesis, Black Manta. You may recall Kidman was up for a part inat one point, so it appears she's been eager to return to the DCU for the first time sinceThe duo join Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson in the James Wan-directed film which opens October 5th 2018. [ Variety