1/31/2017
Nicole Kidman Joins 'Aquaman' Cast, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Takes Villain Role
This whole thing with Ben Affleck backing out of directing The Batman has caused a rift in the DCU, so it's good to get some positive casting news about a different Warner Bros. superhero film. Nicole Kidman and The Get Down's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are the latest to join the Aquaman cast in two very important roles.
Kidman, who is currently an Oscar nominee for her role in Lion, is in early talks to play Aquaman's mother Atlanna, while Abdul-Mateen is the hero's nemesis, Black Manta. You may recall Kidman was up for a part in Wonder Woman at one point, so it appears she's been eager to return to the DCU for the first time since Batman Forever.
The duo join Jason Momoa, Willem Dafoe, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson in the James Wan-directed film which opens October 5th 2018. [Variety/THR]