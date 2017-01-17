1/17/2017
New Trailer For 'Wilson' Finds Woody Harrelson As A Miserable Misanthrope
If you know the name Daniel Clowes then you're probably already familiar with his graphic novels Ghost World and Art School Confidential, which were previously adapted for the silver screen. Well Clowes is back now with another adaptation, Wilson, which is headed to Sundance prior to the curmudgeonly comedy hitting theaters this spring.
We've already seen a red band trailer for the Woody Harrelson and Laura Dern-led comedy, and now we're getting the much tamer version. Harrelson stars as a middle-aged misanthrope who hits the road to meet the daughter he never knew existed, after making up with his estranged wife. And this looks to have all of Clowes' trademark twisted sense of humor, which should be fun coming from Harrelson. That's why I have it on my list of movies to definitely check out this while in Park City.
Also starring Judy Greer, Margo Martindale, and Cheryl Hines, Wilson opens March 24th.