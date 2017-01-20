New Trailer For 'The Lost City Of Z' Takes Charlie Hunnam Into The Jungle

While Amazon Studios is expected to be a major player at Sundance once again, one of their biggest releases of the year is already set and ready to go. That would be James Gray's long-awaited, which looks like a big, sweeping adventure movie with a killer cast led by Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland.Incredibly based on the true story of Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), the story follows the British explorer and the personal doom caused by his obsession with a hidden city of gold in the Amazon jungle. Here's the synopsis to go along with the brand new trailer.opens in select cities on April 14th following by a wider release a week later.