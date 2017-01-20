1/20/2017
New Trailer For 'The Lost City Of Z' Takes Charlie Hunnam Into The Jungle
While Amazon Studios is expected to be a major player at Sundance once again, one of their biggest releases of the year is already set and ready to go. That would be James Gray's long-awaited The Lost City of Z, which looks like a big, sweeping adventure movie with a killer cast led by Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, and Tom Holland.
Incredibly based on the true story of Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), the story follows the British explorer and the personal doom caused by his obsession with a hidden city of gold in the Amazon jungle. Here's the synopsis to go along with the brand new trailer.
Based on author David Grann’s nonfiction bestseller, THE LOST CITY OF Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as “savages,” the determined Fawcett – supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland) and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson) – returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925. An epically scaled tale of courage and obsession, told in James Gray’s classic filmmaking style, THE LOST CITY OF Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.
The Lost City of Z opens in select cities on April 14th following by a wider release a week later.