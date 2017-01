New Trailer For The Long-Awaited 'Imperial Dreams' Starring John Boyega

Sometimes it seems like every film that passes through Sundance gets picked up for a ton of money, but that is really not the case. Many very good movies, even Audience Award winners, slip by without ever finding distribution. Such is the case withs, which I reviewed way back in 2014 and had a ton of praise for . Almost exactly a year ago a teaser was released in hopes of the John Boyega-led drama finding a home since he was then red-hot after. And you know what? It worked because Netflix scooped it up and here's a fuller trailer to herald the film's debut.The urban drama is directed by the talented Malik Vitthal and finds Boyega as Bambi, a young kid from Watts, Los Angeles who attempts to put his criminal life behind him for the sake of his son. Here's the synopsis:Be sure to check this one out and show it some support when it hits Netflix on November 3rd. I don't think you'll regret it. It's the most powerful performance of Boyega's career and shows that he has a lot to offer outside of blockbuster franchises.