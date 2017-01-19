1/19/2017
New Trailer For Action Flick 'Collide' Reminds You It Still Hasn't Opened
Great Caesar's Ghost this movie is still around? Formerly titled Autobahn and delayed so many times Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones have had about 20 movies in the meantime, Collide is supposedly opening next month. Yeah, right. And just as Open Road opened the Jamie Foxx flop Sleepless to little fanfare last week, chances are Collide will be met with the same reaction. I know we often joke these early months are a cinematic dumping ground, but Open Road really is taking that idea to a new level.
Directed by Eran Creevy (the forgettable Welcome to the Punch), who has assembled screen vets Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins to join Hoult and a blond Jones, the film centers on a guy who goes to extreme lengths to protect his girlfriend from an angry mob boss. Meh. Lemme guess, a heist goes wrong or something?
After a heist goes terribly wrong, Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) finds himself on the run from a ruthless gang headed by mob boss Hagen (Anthony Hopkins). Now Casey has precious cargo that belongs to Hagen, who will stop at nothing to retrieve it. Left with no choice, Casey calls his former employer and drug smuggler Geran (Ben Kingsley) to protect his long-time girlfriend Juliette before Hagen gets his hands on her. Casey sets out on an adrenaline-fueled car chase on the German highways to save the love of his life before it’s too late.
Thought so. Collide opens February 24th.