Great Caesar's Ghost this movie is still around? Formerly titledand delayed so many times Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones have had about 20 movies in the meantime,is supposedly opening next month. Yeah, right. And just as Open Road opened the Jamie Foxx flopto little fanfare last week, chances arewill be met with the same reaction. I know we often joke these early months are a cinematic dumping ground, but Open Road really is taking that idea to a new level.Directed by Eran Creevy (the forgettable), who has assembled screen vets Ben Kingsley and Anthony Hopkins to join Hoult and a blond Jones, the film centers on a guy who goes to extreme lengths to protect his girlfriend from an angry mob boss. Meh. Lemme guess, a heist goes wrong or something?Thought so.opens February 24th.