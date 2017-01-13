New 'Logan' Synopsis Revealed, 'Deadpool 2' Will Bring Back These Characters

If fans had their way, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie would have already happened. No, not the one they already had years ago that totally had no concept of what made Deadpool cool, but one right now when both franchises are at their best. And maybe some day it will happen if Hugh Jackman decides not to retire the role after Logan, but for now he's busy promoting the Hell out of the clawed X-Man's final movie.
Jackman has tweeted the new official synopsis for Logan, which is different from the prior one in that it clarifies what's going on with Xavier. It also brings the setting into the near future, which makes more sense because there's no way Xavier would be alive too far ahead.
"In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."
Meanwhile, Collider caught up with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to talk about the sequel, and they revealed Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) would be returning. What was funny about the last movie was that it strongly implied they were the only two X-Men the modestly-budgeted movie could afford. They're keeping roughly the same cost next time, but we know a lot more characters will make appearances, such as Cable and Domino. So I wouldn't expect more than cameos from Deadpool's old X-Men pals.
Logan opens March 3rd 2017, Deadpool 2 in 2018.