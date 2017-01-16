New 'Logan' Images, Plus Preview Marco Beltrami's Score

While I thought The Wolverine pushed the limits about as far as a PG-13 superhero movie could go, James Mangold and Hugh Jackman are going much further with their R-rated finale, Logan. It promises to be a more violent effort, but more than that it seems to be considerably more mature from a storyline perspective, which may explain why it is premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, a rarity for comic book movies. The recently revealed synopsis teases a story set in the future, where Logan is now forced to care for an ailing Professor Xavier, only to have the arrival of Laura (Dafne Keen) aka X-23 make hiding from the world nearly impossible.
Mangold has debuted a handful of new photos featuring Jackman, a sickly Stewart, and Keen, who may be picking up the Wolverine torch from here on out. Although that would be a mess in terms of continuity, wouldn't it? My head hurts just thinking about it.
Meanwhile, Mangold also dropped a preview of Marco Beltrami's intense score for the film. The composer also worked on The Wolverine, so he knows the character well. He earned Oscar nominations for his work on The Hurt Locker and Mangold's 3:10 to Yuma, plus composed scores for superhero flicks Fantastic Four, Jonah Hex, Blade II, and Snowpiercer.
Logan hits theaters on March 3rd.
On the Newman Stage... pic.twitter.com/9F8UnxF348— Mangold (@mang0ld) January 13, 2017