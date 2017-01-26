1/26/2017
Netflix Takes On Jeremy Saulnier's 'Hold The Dark'
It's not a coincidence that around the same time Netflix debuted the trailer for Macon Blair's directorial debut, I don't feel at home in this world anymore. (Which I reviewed here), the streaming service also revealed they would be the home for Jeremy Saulnier's next film. Blair and Saulnier are longtime buds and have worked together on three movies, Murder Party and the excellent genre flicks Blue Ruin and Green Room.
We already know there will be a part somewhere for Blair in Saulnier's adaptation, Hold the Dark, based on the book by William Giraldi. And if you guessed it would be another violent tale from Saulnier then you are absolutely right. Check out the synopsis which involves harsh Alaskan winters, killer wolves, and missing children...
Written with “force and precision and grace” (John Wilwol, New York Times Book Review) Hold the Dark is a “taut and unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness” (Dennis Lehane). At the start of another pitiless winter, wolves have taken three children from the remote Alaskan village of Keelut, including the six-year-old son of Medora and Vernon Slone. Wolf expert Russell Core is called in to investigate these killings and discovers an unholy truth harbored by Medora before she disappears. When her husband returns home to discover his boy dead and his wife missing, he begins a maniacal pursuit that cuts a bloody swath across the frozen landscape. With the help of a local police detective, Core attempts to find Medora before her husband does, setting in motion a deadly chain of events in this “chilling, mysterious, and completely engaging novel” (Tim O’Brien) that marks the arrival of a major American writer.
Shooting begins next month, too, so we may not have to wait long for this one. Saulnier's a VA native and always comes into town to promote his projects. Here's hoping that continues because I'd love to host a third Q&A with him. [The Calgary Herald]