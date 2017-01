Natalie Portman Could Be Open To A Marvel Return

Natalie Portman has a pair of blockbuster franchises under her belt. We kind of forget that she was a key figure in the Star Wars prequels , and that she was Jane Foster in a pair ofmovies. But overall, neither experience was fulfilling for her, and aftershe was pretty open about not wanting to do more. Things change, though, and while Portman is currently earning Best Actress hype for her incredible performance in Jackie , she's also reconsidering aspects of her career, and a return to Marvel could be in the cards.Speaking with Deadline , Portman now says she is open to "figuring out" the whole tentpole thing, partially as a means of making movies for her son...When asked point blank about returning to Marvel, Portman addedThere's practically zero chance she pops up in, but consider this: Thor is likely to take a hiatus of some kind after. So what are the chances Portman plays the female Thor, who we know from the comics is Jane Foster? I could see it happening under the right circumstances, like say...Patty Jenkins as director? Portman was publicly upset when Jenkins was fired from, and this might be a good way to lure her back.