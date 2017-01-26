1/26/2017
Michelle Williams Heads To The 'Mid-90s' For Jonah Hill's Directorial Debut
It's not a surprise Jonah Hill is reaching out to some pretty big names for his directorial debut, the coming of age film, Mid-90s. I think we all assumed it would be people like Michael Cera and Channing Tatum, though, not four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, but it's her who is actually the first to officially come aboard.
Williams, who just earned her fourth Oscar nom for Manchester by the Sea, will play a '90s mom in the film. She'll get to worry about the main character, 12-year-old Stevie, as he navigates the skateboard culture and all of the temptations kids his age face.
Filming kicks off in June and we'll likely see the film next year. Williams also has Sean Durkin's planned Janis Joplin biopic, but considering how previous attempts at that have gone who knows if it'll happen. [Deadline]