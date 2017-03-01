Michael Keaton Has It His Way In New Trailer For 'The Founder'

It was a big move by The Weinstein Company to move up McDonalds dramain order to get Michael Keaton some Best Actor attention, but honestly, it hasn't really worked. The Oscar winner has been out of the Oscars discussion entirely, so the best they can probably hope for is that audiences find the film satisfying like a chocolate milkshake and an order of fries.A new trailer for the John Lee Hancock-directed film showcases Keaton's impressive performance (my review will be up soon) as Ray Kroc, the man responsible for turning McDonald's into the fast food juggernaut it is today. But the restaurant wasn't his initially; it belonged to innovative brothers Mac and Dick McDonald, who had no idea what they were getting into when they partnered up with Kroc. It's a nasty story that McDonald's doesn't necessarily want out there (it's all there on Wikipedia anyway), which is why Robert Siegel's screenplay is unauthorized.Also starring Nick Offerman, Laura Dern, Linda Cardellini, BJ Novak, and John Carroll Lynch,opens January 20th.