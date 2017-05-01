Michael Fassbender Defies The Family In New 'Trespass Against Us' Trailer





A new trailer has been released for the crime drama, the tale of a son who hopes to break free from the family business of crime. Brendan Gleeson plays Fassbender's father, who has been grooming his son to be his heir since childhood. Adam Smith directs with Sean Harris, Rory Kinnear, Georgie Smith co-starring.





TRESPASS AGAINST US is set across three generations of the Cutler family who live as outlaws in their own anarchic corner of Britain’s richest countryside. Chad Cutler (Michael Fassbender) is heir apparent to his bruising criminal father, Colby (Brendan Gleeson) and has been groomed to spend his life hunting, thieving and tormenting the police. But with his own son, Tyson (Georgie Smith) coming of age, Chad soon finds himself locked in a battle with his father for the future of his young family. When Colby learns of Chad’s dreams for another life he sets out to tie his son and grandson into the archaic order that has bound the Cutler family for generations. He engineers a spectacular piece of criminal business involving a heist, a high-speed car chase and a manhunt, which leaves Chad bruised and bloodied and with his very freedom at stake. With the law cracking down and his father tightening his grip, Chad is forced into increasingly desperate measures. Featuring incredible performances – and an astonishing score by The Chemical Brothers – TRESPASS AGAINST US is at once an exhilarating crime thriller and a profoundly moving story about love and family.





Trespass Against Us opens in theaters on January 20th.





Michael Fassbender didn't have a good go of things with, and it looks like the video game adaptation won't be leading to a franchise the way he hoped. But that leaves the door open for him to star in more dramas like, which had a run on DirecTV a couple of months ago and is now headed to cinemas.