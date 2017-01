Melanie Lynskey Wants Payback In Trailer For 'I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore'

The Sundance Film Festival gets formally underway in just a few hours, and already talk here on the ground is of the opening night movies. They're giving us a handful of options to choose from this time (Sadly, I wish that wasn't the case), but one everybody is excited for is, which features three festival favorites all in one place.Marking the directorial debut ofand Green Room 's Macon Blair, the film stars Sundance queen Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood as neighbors who set out to find whoever robbed her home. The first trailer has arrived and it looks like the perfect movie for Netflix to have picked up, which may be why they did it so quickly. It's okay, betting on Lynskey always pays off in my book. Here's the synopsis:Here's hoping somebody forces a title change at some point, but otherwise this has the making of an indie hit.hits Netflix on February 24th.