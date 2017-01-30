1/30/2017
Mel Gibson Sought For 'Daddy's Home' Sequel, Proving His Comeback Is Complete
The comeback is complete for Mel Gibson. How do you know? Even more than earning Oscar nominations for Hacksaw Ridge is that studios are now willing to cast him in a mainstream comedy like Daddy's Home 2, a sequel to the hit Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg film.
According to Deadline, Gibson and John Lithgow are being sought for the film, although their roles aren't made clear. I can easily see Gibson as the equally aggressive pops to Wahlberg's character, and Lithgow as Ferrell's. This would be Gibson's first major comedic role since The Beaver in 2011, and that was supposed to be the movie to earn everyone's forgiveness. Didn't quite work out that way.
We'll see how this all shakes out. Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is up for six Oscar nominations next month. The original Daddy's Home earned $240M in 2015.