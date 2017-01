Matthew McConaughey On Choosing 'The Dark Tower' Over 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'

Marvel has swung for the fences going after big stars to join their cinematic universe, and they've scored some huge names in the process. But that only makes it more interesting when they fail. A couple of years ago a report surfaced that Matthew McConaughey was up for a bad guy role in but nothing ever came of it and he instead wound up as the villain of T. Well now in a Playboy interview McConaughey gives his reasons for turning down the Marvel movie...So what it boils down to is that McConaughey had a lot more to do inthan he would have in 'Guardians', and it's hard to argue that point. He would always just be a tiny part of the Marvel machine no matter how successful the film may be, but withhe is an integral piece with the power to define who The Man in Black is.opens July 28th 2017.