1/10/2017
Matthew McConaughey Dreams Of Riches In 'Gold' Red Band Trailer
Let's be clear; Gold does not need a red band trailer. Other than a brief glimpse of Matthew McConaughey's ass (seen in this trailer, by the way), it's a relatively tame movie about greed and ambition. But since it failed to make any noise as an awards contender, might as well go for the gusto and try to lure in audiences looking for something wild on the scale of The Wolf of Wall Street, which it isn't.
Very loosely based on the Bre-X mining scandal from the '90s, Gold stars McConaughey as a down 'n out prospector who scores big when he finds gold in the Indonesian jungle with the help of a brilliant geologist. Of course, being rich comes with its own set of problems both personally and professionally. Bryce Dallas Howard and Edgar Ramirez co-star along with Toby Kebbell (He's in everything, I wear), Corey Stoll, Timothy Simons, Macon Blair, Bruce Greenwood, and Stacy Keach. Here's the synopsis:
GOLD is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an amazing journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street.
Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Gold opens January 27th.