Matthew McConaughey And Anne Hathaway Will Seek 'Serenity'

Knight will be writing and directing this one, described as a "sexy noir" that tells "a mysterious tale of a fishing boat captain whose past is about to crash up against his life on a small island in the Caribbean, ensnaring him in a new reality that might not be all it seems. " Clearly a lot is being kept under wraps but it sounds like something paranormal is going on, and that could be very interesting coming from the pen of Knight.
That's a lot of star wattage so I expect big studios will be circling soon. [Deadline]