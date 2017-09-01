1/09/2017
Matt Damon Out, Gavin O'Connor In To Direct 'Father Daughter Time'
Y'know, Matt Damon just can't seem to get to a place where he's comfortable making his directorial debut. You may recall he was originally meant to helm and star in Manchester by the Sea, but passed the torch to his buddy Kenneth Lonergan who obviously did a great job. Damon was also attached to direct Father Daughter Time: A Tale of Armed Robbery and Eskimo Kisses, and the project has sat dormant for years waiting for his schedule to clear up. Well that ain't happening, and Damon has just gone ahead and passed the torch to another filmmaker pal, Gavin O'Connor.
O'Connor, who recently directed Ben Affleck in The Accountant, will direct the movie with Damon producing. Penned by Matthew Aldrich, the story follows a father who goes on the lam with his young daughter, his accomplice in a three-state crime spree.
That's a little disappointing, but eventually Damon will find the project that's right for him. As for O'Connor, he also directed Jane Got a Gun last year, and has two big projects on the way. He'll tackle a Green Hornet reboot, plus his Netflix series Seven Seconds, so who knows when Father Daughter Time will get going. You would think soon otherwise Damon could just hold out and wait, right? [Deadline]