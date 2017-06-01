Marvel's 'Black Panther' Adds 'This Is Us' Star Sterling K. Brown

At this point the only thing that could ruin the momentum of Marvel'sis if Ryan Coogler is replaced by Tyler Perry in an Edgar Wright/-level debacle. Because right now it looks like the black superhero movie to end all black superhero movies, except we want this to be the first of many awesome black superhero movies, not the actual end of anything. And now the cast just got better with the addition of Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.Brown, the breakout star of bothand, joins the "holy shit" cast of Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan hero-king, plus Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, and Letitia Wright. He'll play N'Jobu, a figure from T'Challa's past.I'm trying to think of ways this can get better. Maybe put the RZA on soundtrack?opens February 16th 2018.