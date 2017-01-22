Marvel & DC Heroes Attend The Women’s March

With the inauguration of President Trump this past Friday, many fans of the new president attended the inaugural ceremonies. However, the next day was the Women’s March On Washington, where various groups prompted many causes in direct confrontation with the president including women’s rights, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights, and Black Lives Matter among other issues. The Women’s March was successful not only in Washington DC, but across the globe with subsequent marches across many major cities across the world (even in Antarctica). Women (and men) were out in large numbers (that are still being disputed by those opposed to the march).
Along with the hundreds of thousands of attendees for the Women’s March, many celebrities were there as well. Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Janelle Monáe, and Madonna were among many who spoke at the event. In fact, many heroes from the Marvel and DC Universes were in attendance for the march.
Supergirl herself, actress Melissa Benoist took some time off from the set in Vancouver to attend the rally.
Chloe Bennet and Natalia Cordova who play Daisy Johnson and Yo-Yo Rodriguez on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were also in attendance.
Many from the Arrowverse were also in attendance. Caty Lotz (White Canary) posted a picture of her, Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Danielle Panabaker (Killer Frost), Carlos Valdes (Vibe) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Kid Flash) at a Vancouver rally in solidarity.Chloe Bennet and Natalia Cordova @ Women's March on Washington, January 21.💪 pic.twitter.com/F19MQPcDUX— aos daily (@aosdaily) January 21, 2017
We're all about the love today. #WomensMarch #WhyWeMarch we're all in this together pic.twitter.com/LrYRFAAk5y— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 21, 2017
Krysten Ritter from Netflix’s Jessica Jones and will soon appear in The Defenders showed off her “p*s*yhat” with pride for a Los Angeles event.
Marvel’s newest addition Brie Larson, who will make her first appearance in either Avengers: Infinity War or her own Captain Marvel film, was in attendance at the DC rally.
The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo was in attendance at the New York City rally.
Actor Gabriel Luna, who plays the Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was also in attendance in solidarity with all the women across the globe as well.
Not because "my mom, my wife, my sister are one". Because I am one. I am human and believe in the equal rights deserved by all. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/juhmUZPbJV— Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) January 21, 2017