Marvel & DC Heroes Attend The Women’s March

With the inauguration of President Trump this past Friday, many fans of the new president attended the inaugural ceremonies. However, the next day was thewhere various groups prompted many causes in direct confrontation with the president including women’s rights, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights, and Black Lives Matter among other issues. The Women’s March was successful not only in Washington DC, but across the globe with subsequent marches across many major cities across the world (even in Antarctica). Women (and men) were out in large numbers (that are still being disputed by those opposed to the march).Along with the hundreds of thousands of attendees for the Women’s March, many celebrities were there as well. Ashley Judd,America Ferrera, Janelle Monáe, and Madonna were among many who spoke at the event. In fact, many heroes from the Marvel and DC Universes were in attendance for the march.andwho play Daisy Johnson and Yo-Yo Rodriguez onwere also in attendance.Many from thewere also in attendance.(White Canary) posted a picture of her,(Rip Hunter),(Killer Frost),(Vibe) and(Kid Flash) at a Vancouver rally in solidarity.from Netflix’s Jessica Jones and will soon appear in The Defenders showed off her “p*s*yhat” with pride for a Los Angeles event.Marvel’s newest additionwho will make her first appearance in eitheror her ownfilm, was in attendance at the DC rally.The Hulk himself,was in attendance at the New York City rally.Actorwho plays the Ghost Rider onwas also in attendance in solidarity with all the women across the globe as well.