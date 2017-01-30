Marvel Announces Casting For New ‘Cloak And Dagger’ Show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. Last year it was announced that there would be a TV series on Freeform (Formerly ABC Family) titled Cloak And Dagger. The show will focus on teenage runaways Tyrone "Ty" Johnson (Cloak) and Tandy Bowen (Dagger) and they both discover their superpowers and fall in love as well. Ty has the ability to draw energy from the Dark Dimension (from Doctor Strange) to feed a hunger, as well as use his cloak to teleport to any location he chooses. Tandy has the ability to create light daggers. The showrunner for the upcoming show would be Joe Pokaski (Underground), and it is expected for a 2018 release on the rebranded network. For a little while, there has been no news on casting beyond speculations from fans as to who the duo would be played by.
Deadline reports that marvel just announced that Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of) and Olivia Holt (Kickin’ It) have been cast as Cloak and Dagger. Here are the official character descriptions:
“Dagger: Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event.
Cloak: Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”The co-production of Marvel Studio and ABC Studios are more than excited for their new cast.
“Marvel is delighted to have found our “Cloak & Dagger. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles.” - Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer.
“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy. When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.” - Joe Pokaski, executive producer and showrunner.The show will be based in a post-Katrina New Orleans and pitched as a romance between two people from opposite worlds who run into each other and begin to grow feelings for each other. While the comic book origin of the characters has them getting their powers after taking an experimental street drug that gave them superpowers as a side effect, it’s assumed that Freeform will tone down the drug use angle and retcon their powers.
Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger will appear on Freeform in 2018.