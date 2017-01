Martin Scorsese Gives Up On "Complex" Frank Sinatra Biopic

It takes a lot for Martin Scorsese to pull the plug on a project, just look at the 20+ year saga bringingto screens. So when he does give up on something you know it's because he sees no avenue towards getting it done, and sadly that's where things stand with his long-developing Frank Sinatra biopic. He tells the Toronto Sun that a major factor is the legendary entertainer's complexity, along with common issues associated with a star's estate...Sinatra had ties to many things Scorsese has loved to bring to the screen, in particular music and organized crime. I hold out hope things can get worked out and with Scorsese at the helm because he'd be a perfect fit.