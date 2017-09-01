1/09/2017
Martin Scorsese Gives Up On "Complex" Frank Sinatra Biopic
It takes a lot for Martin Scorsese to pull the plug on a project, just look at the 20+ year saga bringing Silence to screens. So when he does give up on something you know it's because he sees no avenue towards getting it done, and sadly that's where things stand with his long-developing Frank Sinatra biopic. He tells the Toronto Sun that a major factor is the legendary entertainer's complexity, along with common issues associated with a star's estate...
“We can’t do it! I think it is finally over. They (remaining members of the Sinatra clan) won’t agree to it. Open it up again and I’m there...Certain things are very difficult for a family, and I totally understand. But, if they expect me to be doing it, they can’t hold back certain things. The problem is that the man was so complex. Everybody is so complex—but Sinatra in particular.”
Sinatra had ties to many things Scorsese has loved to bring to the screen, in particular music and organized crime. I hold out hope things can get worked out and with Scorsese at the helm because he'd be a perfect fit.