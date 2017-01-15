Mark Hamill Returns As The “Trumpster” For A Second Round

Although many will always remember Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker from the original Star Wars trilogy (as well as the current trilogy), Mark Hamill has quite a resume in voice acting. Hamill has provided voice work for numerous movies and TV shows including Spiderman, Metalocalypse, The Simpsons, Ben 10, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Woody Woodpecker, and many others.

Hamill’s most notable voice work has been asfor many of DC Comics’ animated shows, movies, and video games. A few other voice actors have been the Joker, but none more iconic than Hamill. Many would argue that Hamill is the definitive Joker, not Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, or Jared Leto. As a result, Hamill has the street cred as the Crown Prince of Crime.With the election of Donald Trump as our 45th president, at least half the country (and that’s being generous) do not see him in such a positive light. In fact, many already see him as a supervillain. Hamill decided to bring out his old Joker voice and read some of Trump's tweets as Joker and renamed it “The Trumpster.” He released his first (of hopefully many) Trumpster reading from Donald Trump’s Happy New Year tweets:Today, Hamill released his second Trumpster tweet reading Trump’s tweet surrounding Actress Meryl Streep:For further Trumpster readings, check out Hammil's Audioboom page.