Lucasfilm Shoots Down Rumors Of CGI Carrie Fisher In Future 'Star Wars' Movies

Perhaps sensing that fans were none too happy over rumors Carrie Fisher could be brought back as General Leia in CGI form , Lucasfilm has done something they rarely do: issue an official response. In their statement, Lucasfilm denies the report in order to calm any concerns...Will that put an end to all of this? Probably not. There are still some very big questions that need to be answered about the future of Leia in themovies. Fisher completed her scenes for 'Episode 8', but Leia is meant to have some pivotal scenes in Colin Trevorrow's 'Episode 9' that will have to be changed somehow. And since we've already seen characters brought back through CGI a precedent has been set.