Leonardo DiCaprio Will Stand Against The Mob In 'The Black Hand'

Hey, so what's Leonardo DiCaprio been up to since? Well you don't see him in the Oscar nominees because he hasn't starred in anything over the past year, although he has lined up a few projects here and there. Well now you can add one more interesting one to the pile and it will find him filling the shoes of a real-life gumshoe.DiCaprio will produce and star in an adaptation of, the upcoming book by Stephan Talty. It centers on early 20th-century detective Joseph Petrosino who was one of the first to stand against the New York City mafia. Sounds awesome. Here's the book synopsis:Damn this would be perfect for a DiCaprio/Scorsese reunion, wouldn't it? With no director or writer attached that possibility still exists, so keep those fingers crossed for now.