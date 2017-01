We have a great opportunity for our Washington DC readers to see Matthew McConaughey's latest filmbefore it hit's theaters. The screening is tonight, and passes are first come, first serve so get 'em while they're hot. All you need to do is follow this link: http://www.gofobo.com/ PunchDrunkGold and register to get your passes...that's it!You'll want to make sure and arrive at the theater with plenty of time to spare as seats are given on a first come, first serve basis as well. Have fun and enjoy the movie!