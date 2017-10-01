1/10/2017
'La La Land' Scores Eleven BAFTA Nominations, 'Arrival' And 'Nocturnal Animals' With Nine
Hot off scoring a flawless victory at the Golden Globes, winning all seven of the categories it was nominated in, La La Land is leading the pack at the 2017 BAFTA Awards. The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical scored eleven nominations. That was followed by Arrival and the surprisingly strong Nocturnal Animals with nine. It's clear Tom Ford's film is clicking with certain batches of critics more than it is with others.
One film that doesn't appear to have hit it off quite as well with the Brits was Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which earned a disappointing five nominations, tying it with Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge. The British-exclusive film category is interesting where American Honey faces Holocaust drama Denial, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, I Daniel Blake, and horror Under the Shadow.
The full list of nominees is below:
Best Film
Arrival
I Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Best British Film
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts
I Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Best Actress
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Debut By A British Filmmaker
Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow
Best Film Not In The English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son Of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
Best Animated Film
Finding Dory
Kubo & The Two Strings
Moana
Zootopia
Best Cinematography
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea
Best Make Up And Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Music
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best Sound
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Best British Short Film
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby
Best British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga