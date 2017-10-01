'La La Land' Scores Eleven BAFTA Nominations, 'Arrival' And 'Nocturnal Animals' With Nine

Best Film

Hot off scoring a flawless victory at the Golden Globes, winning all seven of the categories it was nominated in,is leading the pack at the 2017 BAFTA Awards. The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone musical scored eleven nominations. That was followed byand the surprisingly strongwith nine. It's clear Tom Ford's film is clicking with certain batches of critics more than it is with others.One film that doesn't appear to have hit it off quite as well with the Brits was Barry Jenkins', which earned a disappointing five nominations, tying it with Mel Gibson's. The British-exclusive film category is interesting wherefaces Holocaust drama, and horrorThe full list of nominees is below:ArrivalI Daniel BlakeLa La LandManchester By The SeaMoonlightAmerican HoneyDenialFantastic BeastsI Daniel BlakeNotes On BlindnessUnder The ShadowDenis Villeneuve – ArrivalKen Loach – I, Daniel BlakeDamien Chazelle – La La LandKenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The SeaTom Ford – Nocturnal AnimalsAndrew Garfield – Hacksaw RidgeRyan Gosling – La La LandCasey Affleck – Manchester By The SeaJake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal AnimalsViggo Mortensen – Captain FantasticAmy Adams – ArrivalEmily Blunt – The Girl On The TrainEmma Stone – La La LandMeryl Streep – Florence Foster JenkinsNatalie Portman – JackieAaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal AnimalsDev Patel – LionJeff Bridges – Hell Or High WaterHugh Grant – Florence Foster JenkinsMahershala Ali – MoonlightHayley Squires – I, Daniel BlakeMichelle Williams – Manchester By The SeaNaomie Harris – MoonlightNicole Kidman – LionViola Davis – FencesArrivalHacksaw RidgeHidden FiguresLionNocturnal AnimalsHell Or High WaterI, Daniel BlakeLa La LandManchester By The SeaMoonlightMike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The GiftsGeorge Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard StopPete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On BlindnessJohn Donnelly, Ben Williams – The PassBabak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The ShadowDheepanJulietaMustangSon Of SaulToni Erdmann13thThe Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring YearsThe Eagle HuntressNotes On BlindnessWeinerFinding DoryKubo & The Two StringsMoanaZootopiaArrivalHell Or High WaterLa La LandLionNocturnal AnimalsArrivalHacksaw RidgeLa La LandNocturnal AnimalsManchester By The SeaFlorence Foster JenkinsDoctor StrangeHacksaw RidgeNocturnal AnimalsRogue One: A Star Wars StoryAlliedFantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemFlorence Foster JenkinsJackieLa La LandDoctor StrangeFantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemHail Caesar!La La LandNocturnal AnimalsArrivalDoctor StrangeFantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemThe Jungle BookRogue One: A Star Wars StoryArrivalJackieLa La LandLionNocturnal AnimalsArrivalDeepwater HorizonFantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemHacksaw RidgeLa La LandConsumedHomeMouth Of HellThe PartyStandbyThe Alan DimensionA Love StoryToughAnya Taylor-JoyLaia CostaLucas HedgesTom HollandRuth Negga