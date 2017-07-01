1/07/2017
Kirsten Dunst, George Clooney, And Yorgos Lanthimos Have An AMC Series In The Works
While many had Yorgos Lanthimos' oddball romance The Lobster as one of the year's best movies, it failed to impress me in the same way. However, the director has a style that is uniquely his own, and I hope it makes it into his next film, The Killing of a Sacred Deer. And if we're lucky, we'll also get to see Lanthimos' offbeat approach on a more regular basis on the small screen.
Lanthimos is going to direct a dark comedy series on AMC, awesomely-titled How to Become a God in Central Florida. The show will be led by Kirsten Dunst, who had a pretty great Emmy-nominated run on FX's Fargo. George Clooney and Grant Heslov are on board to produce the '90s-set hour-long series about Krystal Gall, a minimum wage-earning Orlando widow who lies, cheats, and steals her way up the ranks of a multibillion dollar pyramid scheme, the same one that destroyed her life.
Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky are writing the scripts, but it's too early to know more about how the whole thing will be set up. For instance, is Lanthimos just directing the pilot, or the whole thing? Hopefully we'll find out more soon. I don't watch a ton of TV but this is definitely on my radar. [THR]