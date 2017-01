J.J. Abrams Says He's Finished With Reboots And Remakes

J.J. Abrams has become synonymous with relaunching properties with great success. Certainly he's been better at it than others with Star Trek , and. But he's tired of reviving the prior works of others, and while speaking with People at the Golden Globes he says that it will only be original stuff from now on.While fans have mostly grown tired of seeing all of their childhood favorites revived over and over again, Abrams sees it as a natural part of storytelling that won't be going away...We'll see how long this lasts. I imagine not for long. Somebody will come calling (I bet he does the next Indiana Jones or something.) with another of Abrams' favorites and it will be too good to turn down.