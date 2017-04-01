1/04/2017
Jean-Claude Van Damme And Dolph Lundgren Reteaming For 'Black Water'
If you were a fan of action movies in the 1980s and '90s, you have to love that Dolph Lundgren and Jean-Claude Van Damme are still out there making movies together. Sure, both are waaaay out of their prime but they keep plugging along, starring in three Universal Soldier movies together, not to mention The Expendables 2. And now they're jumping into another movie that will probably become another franchise.
Van Damme and Lundgren will team up for Black Water, which doesn't have a director yet but will feature a script by Chad Law, writer of Jarhead 3 which is a movie I bet you didn't know existed. The story follows a deep cover agent played by Van Damme who wakes up on a submarine that happens to be a CIA black site. The stars will be pals this time, too, so somebody else will have to deal with getting beat up by them.
This could be fun, but chances are you'll be renting it on VOD when it's done. [THR]