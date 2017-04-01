1/04/2017
Jason Bateman And Rachel McAdams Are Having A 'Game Night'
Is there any social event that can't easily be turned into just another lazy comedy? Apparently not, because now we have Game Night, and you probably already know what it's about and what the jokes will be. But at least it will have Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams so it shouldn't be all bad.
Written and directed by Vacation duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the story centers on couples who have their usual weekly game night, only for something to go terribly wrong. So what are we talking about here? Naughty kids? I bet somehow they get mixed up with a local drug lord. And where's Jennifer Aniston? Surely she's in this somewhere, right?
This will be a reunion of sorts for Bateman and McAdams who starred together in 2009's political thriller, State of Play, which was quite good. This won't be that. [Variety]