1/18/2017
Janis Joplin Biopic With Amy Adams Is No Longer Happening
There have been multiple projects on rock icon Janis Joplin floating through Hollywood over the years, but the most prominent has had Amy Adams set for the lead role. While Lee Daniels and Fernando Meirelles had cups of coffee as director at different stages, the film seemed to be on solid ground when Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club) joined a couple of years ago. How much have we heard about it since then? Nada, and now we have a reason why.
Speaking with Collider, Vallee confirmed the Joplin biopic with Adams is no longer a thing. Instead he'll focus on his HBO miniseries adaptation of Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects, which will also star Adams...
“We’re starting very soon. I committed to that before ‘Big Little Lies.’ I was working with Amy Adams on the Janis [Joplin] project that we’re finally not doing, and she invited me to play in her new sandbox, doing a TV series. And then, Reese [Witherspoon] came and said, ‘I want you to come do this first, since that’s not ready.’ I said to Reese, ‘Okay, I’ll do Episodes 1 and 2 because I won’t have time [to do more]. I have to do ‘Sharp Objects.’ And then, here we are."
Well, there's always Sean Durkin's potential Joplin film with Michelle Williams. Is that still happening?
As for Sharp Objects, Vallee says it will shoot in March. The story follows a reporter recently released from a psych hospital who returns to her hometown to cover the murders of two young girls.