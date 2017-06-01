1/06/2017
James McAvoy May Have Been Confirmed For 'New Mutants'
Other than Josh Boone being named as director of Fox's New Mutants, most of what we think we know is actually just a bunch of rumors. I think there are more rumors that get kicked around about X-Men movies than any other or some reason. Anyway, we may have just received confirmation of a previous story that had James McAvoy reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier.
Anya Taylor-Joy was on press tour for her latest film, M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which stars McAvoy. Comingsoon chatted with her and apparently couldn't stick to talking about the movie they were there for, so they started asking her about New Mutants, a film she has not been confirmed for at all. So for good reason she kept her response close to the vest, but did admit she saw the recent animatic revealing the villain as Demon Bear.
"I have [seen the Demon Bear animatic], it's pretty cool. I'm a big fan so I'd love to be a part of it. I can't say very much, but I would love to be a part of it. I think this year's gonna be very exciting."
But it was when asked about the possibility of reteaming with McAvoy that she may have let slip his involvement. Maybe. It's not as assured as some other sites are trying to make it. She replied with "I mean, I think James is already a part of it, isn’t he?"
See, she could have just been referring to the rumors that are already out there, not speaking on any particular inside information. That said, we know producer Simon Kinberg wants Xavier to be part of the story, we just don't know which version. X-Men has been jumping around in time so much that it could be just about any version of the character. As for other potential casting, Taylor-Joy may be playing Illyana "Magik" Rasputin, Maisie Williams was rumored for the Wolfsbane role, Nat Wolff could be Cannonball, and Alexandra Shipp may return as Storm.
New Mutants is aiming to shoot in spring 2017 for a likely 2018 release.