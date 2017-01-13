1/13/2017
James Corden And Katie Holmes Join 'Ocean's Eight', Tessa Thompson And Lily James Enter 'Little Woods'
James Corden is going to have a lot more passengers for Carpool Karaoke because he's joining the growing cast of Ocean's Eight. He'll play a suspicious insurance investigator in the Ocean's Eleven spinoff that stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna. Damian Lewis plays Bullock's ex and the target of their heist. It also looks like Katie Holmes may be in the film as she's been spotted in numerous set photos. She recently made her directorial debut with the drama, All We Had. Ocean's Eight opens June 8th 2018. [Deadline]
Creed's Tessa Thompson and Cinderella's Lily James will star in Little Woods, an indie from writer/director Nia DaCosta described as a modern day Western. They play sisters " Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister." James Badge Dale, Lance Reddick, and Lance Kirby co-star. Thompson will be seen next as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. James will be part of Edgar Wright's next film, Baby Driver. [Deadline]