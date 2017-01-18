It's Kill Or Be Killed In New Trailer For 'The Belko Experiment'





Directed by McLean and penned by Gunn, the film stars John Gallagher Jr, Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Melonie Diaz, Sean Gunn, Josh Brener, David Dastmalchian, and Michael Rooker as employees who are commanded to murder one another, Hunger Games-style. The only thing more deadly than the plot is the bloody fun combination of McLean and Gunn. I'm excited for this one.



The Belko Experiment opens March 17th.





Ever felt like slicing and dicing your co-workers like the office shredder does documents? Then chances are Greg McLean and James Gunn'sis a movie you can live vicariously through, because killing office mates is what it's all about.