1/13/2017
It's Double The XXX As Ice Cube Returns For 'XXX: Return Of Xander Cage'
2002's XXX was supposed to be Vin Diesel's first huge solo franchise, and in a way it was. Then they went and killed off his character in the special features of the home release. Why? Because he wasn't coming back for the awful sequel, XXX: State of the Union, which went on to star Ice Cube. All of these years later and now Diesel is back in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and based on the new TV spot he's not the only XXX who is making a comeback.
That's right, Ice Cube's Darius Stone returns and is the star of this new footage for the extreme action flick.
"X takes care of its own", he says, blowing up a bunch of bad guys to help save Diesel. One of the cooler things these movies did was establish that XXX is just a code name, similar to 007, and anybody can pick up the mantle. How long before we get another movie that has Diesel and Cube teaming up? If this one's a hit you can bet that'll happen. In fact, Diesel alluded to another film in a recent conversation with Variety...
“Well, it’s funny, I was in the middle of an interview and Brad Grey — who runs Paramount — calls me and says, ‘Will everybody come back to work in May?’ I’m like – everyone’s in interviews right now!”
Directed by DJ Caruso with Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev , Deepika Padukone, and Danny Wu co-starring, XXX: Return of Xander Cage opens January 20th.