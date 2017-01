It's Double The XXX As Ice Cube Returns For 'XXX: Return Of Xander Cage'

2002'swas supposed to be Vin Diesel's first huge solo franchise, and in a way it was. Then they went and killed off his character in the special features of the home release. Why? Because he wasn't coming back for the awful sequel,, which went on to star Ice Cube. All of these years later and now Diesel is back in, and based on the new TV spot he's not the only XXX who is making a comeback.That's right, Ice Cube's Darius Stone returns and is the star of this new footage for the extreme action flick."X takes care of its own", he says, blowing up a bunch of bad guys to help save Diesel. One of the cooler things these movies did was establish that XXX is just a code name, similar to 007, and anybody can pick up the mantle. How long before we get another movie that has Diesel and Cube teaming up? If this one's a hit you can bet that'll happen. In fact, Diesel alluded to another film in a recent conversation with Variety ...“Well, it’s funny, I was in the middle of an interview and Brad Grey — who runs Paramount — calls me and says, ‘Will everybody come back to work in May?’ I’m like – everyone’s in interviews right now!”Directed by DJ Caruso with Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Toni Collette, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev , Deepika Padukone, and Danny Wu co-starring,opens January 20th.