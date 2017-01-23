‘Iron Fist’ Episode Titles And Episode Directors Revealed

We’re less than two months away from the release of the next installment to Marvel's Netflix “Defenders” series, Iron Fist. Based on the Marvel comics character Iron Fist, billionaire Danny Rand returns to New York City after a fifteen-year absence to reclaim his family’s company. His loyalty to his family company, or his duties to being the Iron Fist will be tested when a threat emerges. We haven’t heard much news about the project since the teaser trailer came this past October.
Bleeding Cool learned that the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), Britain’s government based film censorship board recently rated and grades all the upcoming episodes of the Netflix series. Most of the episodes have a grade 15 for violence and cannot be sold DVD-wise to anyone under 15. A few episodes were graded either 18 or 12 as well. They also hey revealed the titles and directors for each episode. Here is a list of the episodes and their director:
- "Snow Gives Way" (John Dahl)
- "Shadow Hawk Takes Flight" (John Dahl)
- "Rolling Thunder Cannon Punch" (Tom Shankland)
- "Eight Diagram Dragon Palm" (unknown director)
- "Under Leaf Pluck Lotus" (Uta Briesewitz)
- "Immortal Emerges From Cave" (unknown director)
- "Felling With Tree Routes" (Farren Blackburn)
- "The Blessing Of Many Fractures" (Kevin Tancharoen)
- "The Mistress Of All Agonies" (Jet Wilkinson)
- "Unknown title" (unknown director)
- "Lead Horse Back To Stable" (Deborah Chow)
- "Unknown title" (unknown director)
- "Dragon Plays With Fire" (Stephen Surjik"
Marvel’s Iron Fist will be streaming on Netflix March 17, 2017.