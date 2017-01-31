1/31/2017
Intriguing Trailer For Homeless TV Pilot 'When The Street Lights Go On'
At Sundance you hear a lot of people getting excited about a lot of things, some worth it some not, but nobody was as pumped up for anything as Slashfilm's Peter Sciretta was to talk about When the Street Lights Go On. Granted, he couldn't quite remember the homeless TV pilot's title at the time, but when he started talking about it he didn't want to stop.
I was interested but since TV isn't really my thing it was quietly filed away in the back of my brain. Now suddenly today comes a trailer for the series, and it looks exactly like he described it, which is a combination of The Virgin Suicides and Stand by Me. I also see some Stranger Things in there. Directed by Brett Morgen (The Kid Stays in the Picture) and starring Nicola Peltz, Odessa Young, Adam Long, and Max Burkholder, it once had a network home at Hulu and Drew Barrymore as director before they dropped out. Now the series is looking for a distributor which is why it was at Park City, and judging by this footage I can see a potential hit under the right guidance. Here's the synopsis:
In the summer heat of 1983, a string of unusual occurrences in a small Illinois town culminate with the shocking murders of a popular high school girl and her teacher. When a fellow student, and neighbor, discovers the bodies while riding his bike home one night, the quiet suburban lives of the town’s residents are irrevocably shaken.
Okay, count me in. Here's hoping this trailer kicks up some buzz and and a bunch of potential buyers.