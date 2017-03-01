1/03/2017
Hugh Jackman Sounds Open To A Wolverine/Deadpool Teamup Now
The last couple of weeks have seen Marvel fans freaking out over the prospect of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine crossing paths once more. There was a rumor of Reynolds having shot a scene for Logan, but that was quickly shot down by the actor, along with director James Mangold. But a report surfaced soon after that suggested something else could be cooking that would join the two characters. It really does depend on whether Jackman is willing to stick around rather than retire the character as originally planned. Well, he may be waffling.
In a new Variety piece, Jackman sounds less than certain about hanging up the claws, and it all has to do with the pressure fans (and Reynolds) are putting on him for a Deadpool teamup...
"I’m hesitating. Because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”
The timing's wrong? How so? Both characters are playing at an R-rated level for the first time, and both are at their most popular. As for Reynolds, he's going to keep trying to get Jackman to change his mind, but if nothing happens he's ready to stick with Deadpool for the long haul...
"I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool..."We have outlines and stories for a number of different films."
And as for getting Jackman to commit to some kind of Deadpool/Logan crossover, he says...
“I have no idea if I can change his mind. It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”
I have a feeling we'll know a lot more after Logan opens on March 3rd.