Hugh Jackman Fights To Survive In New Trailers For 'Logan'

While the bulk of the attention lately has been on a possible crossover between Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, none of it really matters if Jackman hangs it up for good after. Sure, it does seem like he's begun to waffle on that score, but chances are we won't know anything until we see the reaction to the franchise's R-rated finale.Two new trailer forhave hit, and what's cool about the movie is that it presents a Wolverine who is older, weaker, more vulnerable, and facing his own mortality. They touched on that somewhat inbut that was through artificial means, while this is Logan growing old like all of us normal people. It's an interesting angle, and combined with the possible passing of the torch to Dafne Keen as X-23, there is a lot to look forward to.hits theaters on March 3rd.