Here's How Ryan Gosling Might've Looked As Doctor Strange

Marvel didn't settle on Benedict Cumberbatch for Doctor Strange right away. They actually reached out to a number of top actors for the role, with their most public pursuit being over Joaquin Phoenix. But there were others, and one name on their list was Ryan Gosling. That's right, Baby Goose was at least considered to play the Sorcerer Supreme, and while we don't know how close he actually got, there's at least some concept art Marvel commissioned for it.
Artist Court Chu posted on his blog about the brief work he did drawing up a design for how Gosling may look as Doctor Strange. He added, “I worked probably not even a day on some version of ‘Doctor Strange’ years ago. And back then they wanted Gosling.”
So what do you think?
Yeah......no.