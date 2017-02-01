1/02/2017
Han Solo Spinoff May Come Out Later Than Expected
So far so amazing for Disney and their relaunched Star Wars franchise. The first movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens marched ahead easily to over $2B, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story should easily cross the $1B mark. That's a damn good precedent to set, and with both movies opening in December, just as 'Episode VIII' will this year, you'd think Disney would like to stick with what is clearly working. Well now we're hearing that may be their plan.
Phil Lord and Chris Miller's young Han Solo spinoff, which stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, is sort of an outlier as it's set to open on May 25th 2018. However, the well-connected bunch at Making Star Wars are reporting that Disney/Lucasfilm are eyeing a new release date of December 13th 2018. And honestly, it's hard to argue with the move if they choose to do so.
For one thing, Disney will want to get out of its own way, seeing as Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4th. Why cannibalize from the Marvel movie that is likely to make over $1B and kick ass all throughout the summer? There's nothing currently in December that would pose even a marginal threat to the Han Solo movie, so the move makes total sense.
We'll see if this pans but my gut tells me it's gonna happen.